Zanesville Fire Department Has Different Looking Thanksgiving

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The Zanesville Fire Department is having a very different looking Thanksgiving this year.

Firemen are still in the stations ready to go on call but the yearly festivities have had to be changed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Chief Jeff Bell tells us what’s different this year.

“Since the guys are here every third day it’s more like family. Usually on the holidays we’re able to bring all the stations together and eat together but under COVID restrictions and trying to make sure we can provide emergency restrictions throughout the rest of the year for the city each of the stations are celebrating on their own.”

Each station is having a safe and distanced meal between all those working. Chief Bell says that the men understand it’s part of the job to sacrifice their holiday.

“I think they know when they come on. It’s a great group of individuals that love to help people. That’s one of the reasons you get into it, you wanna be there to make things better, to help people out. That’s one of the trade-offs that you do have, and we treat each other like family and normally, in a normal year, we include our families in the celebrations.”

The Zanesville Fire Department wants to wish everyone a happy and safe Thanksgiving.