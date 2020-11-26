UNCG plays host to Little Rock

Arkansas-Little Rock (1-0) vs. UNC Greensboro (0-0)

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro plays host to Arkansas-Little Rock in an early season matchup. Arkansas-Little Rock beat Prairie View by five on Wednesday. UNC Greensboro went 23-9 last year and finished third in the SoCon.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC Greensboro limited its 11 non-conference opponents to an average of just 56.2 points per game last season. The Spartans offense put up 65.9 points per matchup en route to an 8-3 record against non-SoCon competition. Arkansas-Little Rock went 5-5 against non-conference teams last season.

