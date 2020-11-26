Tri-Valley and River View pick up home wins to start the season

SOUTHEAST, Ohio- Wednesday night featured the season opener for both the Tri-Valley and River View girls basketball teams.
Both at home. Both picked up wins.
Tri-Valley defeated Olentangy Liberty, 56-27. Sophomore Lexi Howe led the Lady Dawgs with 21 points.
Celebrating two seniors on senior night, Riley Tracy had 15 points and Tailor Dupler added 7 points.
Junior Anna Krupa totaled 9 points in the winning effort.
River View defeated Ridgewood, 35-32 in overtime.
Kya Masloski, who had seven points for Ridgewood, hit the game-tying three with 30 seconds left in regulation.
In overtime, Aaliyah Better would give River View the lead for good with an and-one, with two minutes to go.
Prestyn Patterson led River View with 10 points and Better totaled 9 points.
Kelsie Stephens led Ridgewood with 12 points.