Tri-Valley and River View pick up home wins to start the season

SOUTHEAST, Ohio- Wednesday night featured the season opener for both the Tri-Valley and River View girls basketball teams.

Both at home. Both picked up wins.

Tri-Valley defeated Olentangy Liberty, 56-27. Sophomore Lexi Howe led the Lady Dawgs with 21 points.

Celebrating two seniors on senior night, Riley Tracy had 15 points and Tailor Dupler added 7 points.

Junior Anna Krupa totaled 9 points in the winning effort.

River View defeated Ridgewood, 35-32 in overtime.

Kya Masloski, who had seven points for Ridgewood, hit the game-tying three with 30 seconds left in regulation.

In overtime, Aaliyah Better would give River View the lead for good with an and-one, with two minutes to go.

Prestyn Patterson led River View with 10 points and Better totaled 9 points.

Kelsie Stephens led Ridgewood with 12 points.