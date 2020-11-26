North Texas tops Mississippi Valley State 116-62

DENTON, Texas (AP) — James Reese and Mardrez McBride scored 21 points apiece as North Texas beat Mississippi Valley State 116-62 on Thursday night.

The 21 points were a career high for Reese, who hit 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Zachary Simmons had 16 points and Javion Hamlet added 13 points for North Texas (1-0).

Treylan Smith had 19 points and Devin Gordon added 12 points for the Delta Devils (0-2).

