Nicholls St. squares off against Idaho State

Associated Press14

Idaho State (0-1) vs. Nicholls State (1-0)

Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State pays visit to Nicholls State in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: Idaho State went 1-6 against non-conference teams last season. In those seven games, the Bengals gave up 73 points per game while scoring 64.9 per outing. Nicholls State went 2-5 in non-conference play, averaging 66.9 points and giving up 73.4 per game in the process.

