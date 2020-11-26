Local Volunteers Give Meals At Christ’s Table

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The Christ’s Table food pantry held its annual Thanksgiving meal today.

Local volunteers spent the morning boxing meals and handing them out to hungry patrons. Volunteer Chris Moore tells us about the importance of what they do.

“It’s so easy to fall through the cracks. If these people don’t do it nobody does it. These people don’t get fed. I come here every year to do it because it’s just one of those where you feel like you can help out, you can do something tangible, palpable, something to directly help others.”

Many of the volunteers come back year after year to help. Donations to Christ’s Table can be made over the phone.