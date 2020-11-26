Hyland scores 23 to carry VCU over Utah St. 85-69

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Nah’Shon Hyland had a career-high 23 points as VCU defeated Utah State 85-69 on Wednesday night.

Vince Williams Jr. had 15 points for VCU (1-0). KeShawn Curry added 10 points and six rebounds. Corey Douglas had three blocks.

Neemias Queta had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Aggies (0-1). Justin Bean added 13 points. Rollie Worster had 10 points.

