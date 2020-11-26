Grigsby scores 28 to lead Seattle past Portland 84-72

Sports
Associated Press18

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Riley Grigsby had a career-high 28 points as Seattle defeated Portland 84-72 on Wednesday night in a season opener.

Darrion Trammell had 17 points and nine assists for Seattle. Emeka Udenyi added 12 points, and Kobe Williamson had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Ahmed Ali had 13 points for the Pilots. Chase Adams added 13 points and Clythus Griffith had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Reuvers leads No. 7 Wisconsin past Eastern Illinois, 77-67

Associated Press

No. 15 Iowa State visits Texas eyeing Big 12 title game shot

Associated Press

Roberts, Allen pace Georgia State’s 4 OT win over Jackets

Associated Press