Friday’s Time Schedule

All Times EST Friday, Nov. 27 Top 25 Men’s Basketball

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Auburn, 11 a.m.

No. 5 Iowa vs. Southern, 5 p.m.

No. 6 Kansas vs. St. Joseph’s, 2 p.m.

No. 7 Wisconsin vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff, 9 p.m.

No. 8 Illinois vs. Ohio, 1 p.m.

No. 14 Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston St., 2 p.m.

No. 15 West Virginia vs. Western Kentucky, 1:30 p.m.

No. 17 Houston vs. Boise St., 3 p.m.

No. 21 FSU vs. Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.

No. 22 UCLA vs. Pepperdine, 3 p.m.

No. 24 Rutgers vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

Top 25 Women’s Basketball

No. 9. UCLA vs. CS Fullerton, 7 p.m.

No. 12 Maryland vs. Davidson, 2:30 p.m.

No. 14 Arkansas vs. Wake Forest, 11:30 a.m.

No. 22 Notre Dame at Ohio, Noon.

No. 24 Missouri State at Florida Gulf Coast, 5:30 p.m.

No. 25 Michigan at Oakland, 6 p.m.

Top 25 Football

No. 2 Notre Dame at No. 25 North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

No. 9 Oregon at Oregon State, 7 p.m.

No. 15 Iowa State at No. 20 Texas, Noon