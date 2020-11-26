Evansville faces Prairie View

Sports
Associated Press14

Evansville (0-1) vs. Prairie View (0-1)

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville and Prairie View look to bounce back from losses. Evansville came up short in a 79-44 game at Louisville in its last outing. Prairie View lost 71-66 to Arkansas-Little Rock in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Evansville went 8-4 against non-conference teams last season. In those 12 games, the Purple Aces gave up 77.8 points per game while scoring 77.2 per outing. Prairie View went 2-9 in non-conference play, averaging 66.2 points and giving up 74.9 per game in the process.

Associated Press

