AAA Gives Black Friday Safety Tips

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The American Automobile Association acts as a safety group for American commerce and travel.

Each year they give tips on Black Friday safety for shoppers. This year it’s a bit different.

“This year, obviously, just like everything else it’s gonna look a lot different. You really want to be sure that if you are going out Black Friday shopping, first of all, know what the store’s policies are because they’re likely different than what they were in the past. Check if there’s a limitation for how many they let in the store, make sure you have your masks and your hand sanitizer handy, make sure you keep that social distance.”, spokeswoman Kimberly Schwind told WHIZ.

AAA also advises that some people may look to steal bought goods. They have tips on how to avoid that.

“Another thing you have to be careful of are thieves during holiday shopping. A few things you can do if you’re shopping when it’s dark outside: park under a light, so that you have good visibility of your vehicle. When you leave the store with your packages put them directly in the trunk. Then get in your vehicle and drive away, don’t spend a lot of time sitting in your vehicle.”, Schwind continued.

Black Friday shoppers should remain cautious of all dangers.