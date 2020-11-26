Updated on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 at 7:38 PM EST:

THURSDAY: Isolated rain showers possible during the early morning, and then a stray rain shower possible during the late morning and afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 55°. Breezy, with southwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early morning, diminishing to 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the early evening. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 42°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening.

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 57°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the early evening. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the overnight, and then mostly clear skies towards sunrise. Lows around 33°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming west at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear skies throughout the day. Highs around 51°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 30°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 54°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 36°.

MONDAY: Rain showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 48°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30°.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 28°.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 36°.

DISCUSSION:

An area of low pressure moving up from the Gulf Coast may collide with an upper level trough moving in from Canada. This will likely result in the rapid intensification of the Gulf Coast Low Pressure, possibly resulting in rain showers and snow showers being present across the Lower Great Lakes Region on Monday and Tuesday. Some of the snow may be enough to accumulate.

A section of an upper level trough moving through the Rockies on Thursday will likely become cut off, resulting in the presence of an upper level low over the Four Corners region by Thursday Night. This upper level low will likely track eastwards, reaching the Texas Panhandle by Saturday Morning, and then the Red River Valley by Sunday Afternoon. In doing so, an area of low pressure – L3 – at the surface will likely develop near Corpus Christi, TX along a stalled out frontal boundary present across the Gulf Coast.

This will occur during a time frame where a broad – yet not too strong – area of high pressure will likely extend from the Texas Panhandle to eastern West Virginia on Saturday Night. Meanwhile, an upper level trough associated with an area of low pressure – L2 – at the surface, will begin to advance eastwards into the Upper Midwest. This area of low pressure will drag a cold front through Minnesota on Saturday Night, and then into Wisconsin by Sunday Morning.

By Sunday Morning, L2 will be located along the northern shores of Lake Superior with a minimum central pressure around 1006 mb. Further south, L3 will move onto the Louisiana coastline as the area of high pressure across the Mississippi River Valley begins to break down. A stronger area of high pressure will continue to build back across Montana and Alberta. Estimated intensify of L3 by the this point is likely to be around 1010 mb.

L2 will likely begin to weaken a bit as it moves through central Ontario, however the cold front will likely continue it’s advancement into the Central Great Lakes Region and the Midwest on Sunday Night. Meanwhile, the upper level low associated with L3 will begin to mix with the upper level trough associated with L2. L3 may begin to rapidly intensify on Sunday Night and into Monday Morning as it moves up the Appalachian Mountains. By Sunday Evening, I have L3’s intensity at around 1004 mb with a position near the central Mississippi/Alabama border. At the same time, the area of high pressure back in Montana will begin to move into the Upper Plains and Canadian Prairies and may begin to intensify further.

On Monday Morning, the upper level low associated with L3 will likely become entangled in the upper level trough associated with L2. This would likely support a rapid deepening of L3 as the upper level low intensifies further. L3 will may be around Chattanooga, TN by Monday Morning with a minimum central pressure of around 998 mb, but there is indication that should L3 continue in this trend, it may be a bit stronger than that. Meanwhile, the cold front associated with L2 will move into northern Ohio and the eastern half of the Great Lakes Region, providing plenty of cooler air for L3 to pull southwards. This would also result in the high pressure spreading out across the Plains and Canadian Prairies whilst a ridge of high pressure develops over the western Atlantic Ocean. This would force L3 into a near stall out over portions of the Northeast and Great Lakes Region.

At this time, many uncertainties do exist, mostly related to the overall track. For now, I am expecting that L3 will take a track nearly parallel to the Appalachian Mountains. The track in it’s current state would favor an accumulating snow event for Indiana and parts of Ohio. For those east of the center of L3 it appears as though this would favor rain with some snow mixing in at the end. However, L3 may occlude over the Appalachian Mountains as it moves out of Tennessee. This may allow for another area of low pressure to possibly develop along the Mid-Atlantic coastline. This area of low pressure would likely begin to take over the entire surface low pressure system, which may also favor an lighter snow accumulation event, slightly further to the east.

Cooler air may continue to pour into the region on Tuesday and Wednesday as the system backs up a little bit across the Northeast/Great Lakes Region, allowing for temperatures to possibly remain in the 20s and 30s for much of the Great Lakes Region.

Please keep in mind that this is a developing system, and that adjustments in the forecast track of L3 will likely have to be made, as will the intensity values.

However, if present mid and long range guidance continues to show what it has been showing, combined with developing surface trends, then this forecast will likely be adjusted. Adjustments in the forecast will be made on Thursday, 26 November 2020 during the afternoon hours. Some of the adjustments may be large depending on how things look at that time.

