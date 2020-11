Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a breaking and entering at a store in Newark.

The Newark Division of Police reports, on Friday, Oct. 9 around 2:15am, suspects broke into Al’s Meat Market on N. 21st Street and attempted to steal the cash register.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888.