Robinson leads Fresno St. over William Jessup 87-47

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Orlando Robinson had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lift Fresno State to an 87-47 season-opening win over William Jessup on Wednesday.

Isaiah Hill had 16 points and Deon Stroud added 13 for the Bulldogs.

Jayden DeJoseph scored 15 points for the NAIA Warriors.

___

___

