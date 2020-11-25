No. 15 WVU replaces No. 12 Tennessee in Jimmy V Classic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — No. 15 West Virginia will replace No. 12 Tennessee in the Jimmy V Classic on Dec. 2 against top-ranked Gonzaga.

West Virginia announced the scheduling addition Wednesday, saying it will play the Bulldogs in the opening game of the men’s basketball doubleheader in Indianapolis. No. 2 Baylor will face No. 8 Illinois in the second game.

The Mountaineers had been scheduled to host Youngstown State in their home opener on Dec. 2. That game was postponed after the Penguins paused all team activities due to the coronavirus. West Virginia said the schools hoped to find a mutually agreeable date later in December.

Tennessee also has paused activities in the men’s basketball program with head coach Rick Barnes among staff, players and other personnel who have tested positive for COVID-19.

West Virginia opened the season Wednesday night against South Dakota State in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.