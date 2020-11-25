Muskingum Co. Land Bank meets to discuss ongoing projects

ZANESVILLE – Land bank Executive Director Andy Roberts says there is still much work to do it and it will take time before residents can see the Mosaic Tile Property at the corner of Dryden and Pershing Roads demolished.

“What we were asking for here is just cost estimates. budgetary figures that we knew about how much money we needed to go after (and) then we would put it out to bid. So, we’re not accepting bids on it (and) this may take a year or two for us to get everything together, get the property into our name, and then get everything cleaned up. So, it’s a little bit of a long haul that we still have,” Muskingum County Land Bank Executive Director Andy Roberts said.

The Land Bank is well aware that the building has sat abandoned for several years. The City of Zanesville did purchase the former Lear Property on Linden Avenue from the Land Bank earlier this year. The bank hopes they can soon award this property as well to the right bidder.

“It’s been completely vacated for at least five to seven years. We understand that it is an issue on the south end of Zanesville (and) we want to get it taken care of. In getting these figures, this is what we needed to be able to start seeking funding so either by state appropriation, grants, or looking into some local funding as well,” Roberts said.

Residents who are interested in properties for sale from the Land Bank can find information on the Muskingum County website.