Jags bench rookie QB Luton, switch to vet Glennon vs. Browns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are going with quarterback Mike Glennon against Cleveland, giving the NFL journeyman his first start in more than three years.

Coach Doug Marrone made the announcement Wednesday, three days after he considered benching rookie Jake Luton during a 27-3 loss to unbeaten Pittsburgh. Luton completed 16 of 37 passes for 151 yards and four interceptions against the Steelers.

“I think he gives us the best chance to win,” Marrone said of Glennon. “Mike’s experienced and that’s why we brought him in here, to be able to fill in whenever we need him. So he’ll get his opportunity.”

Luton went winless in three starts for Jacksonville (1-9), which has dropped nine in a row. The skid ties the longest single-season losing streak in franchise history.

Luton replaced Gardner Minshew (thumb) during the team’s bye week and has completed 54.5% of his passes for 624 yards, with two touchdowns and six interceptions. He also was sacked seven times. His inexperience showed in all three games, first failing down the stretch in close games against Houston and Green Bay and then looking mostly lost against the blitzing Steelers.

“I told Jake that: ‘Hey, we really appreciate everything. We really like a lot of things that you’re doing, but we’re just going to take a step back and just kind of digest things for a while,’” Marrone said. “He’s fine and I think he’s got a chance to become a good football player in this league.”

Minshew resumed throwing last week, but Marrone hasn’t seen enough to believe Minshew is ready to return. He could end up serving as Glennon’s backup Sunday.

The 30-year-old Glennon has started 22 of 29 games over seven NFL seasons with Oakland, Arizona, Chicago and Tampa Bay. He has 36 touchdowns passes and 20 interceptions. His last start came in Week 4 in 2017 with the Bears.

And here’s the craziest part of the QB swap: Glennon got benched in 2017 for Chicago’s Mitchell Trubisky, who got benched this year for Nick Foles, who got benched last year for Minshew, who got replaced by Luton, who is now benched in favor of Glennon.

The 6-foot-7 Glennon has bounced around in recent years, playing for Oakland (2019), Arizona (2018) and Chicago (2017) after beginning his career in Tampa Bay (2013-16). The Buccaneers drafted him in the third round in 2013. He made $18.5 million during his one season with the Bears.

