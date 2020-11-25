Cowboys, Washington set for 10th Thanksgiving meeting

WASHINGTON (3-7) at DALLAS (3-7)

Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST, Fox

OPENING LINE — Pick-em

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Washington 4-4-2; Cowboys 2-8

SERIES RECORD — Cowboys lead 73-46-2

LAST MEETING — Washington beat Cowboys 25-3, Oct. 25

LAST WEEK — Washington beat Bengals 20-9; Cowboys beat Vikings 31-28

AP PRO32 RANKING — Washington No. 28; Cowboys No. 25 (tied).

WASHINGTON OFFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (24), PASS (24).

WASHINGTON DEFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (18), PASS (1).

COWBOYS OFFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (13), PASS (7).

COWBOYS DEFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (31), PASS (14).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — It’s the 10th Thanksgiving meeting between Washington and the Cowboys, the most for any opponent on the holiday for Dallas, which has won eight of the previous nine meetings. The Cowboys have played at home on Thanksgiving 52 of the past 54 years and have a 31-20-1 record. … Dallas, Washington and the New York Giants are tied at 3-7 in the NFC East, with Philadelphia leading the NFL’s worst division at 3-6-1. The Dallas-Washington winner will be in first place for at least a few days, longer if Philadelphia loses. … First-year Dallas coach Mike McCarthy is no stranger to the Thanksgiving stage. He was on it four times with Green Bay, with three wins over Detroit and a loss to Chicago. … First-year Washington coach Ron Rivera was in one Thanksgiving game with Carolina, a 33-14 win over the Cowboys five years ago when the Panthers went to the Super Bowl. … QBs Alex Smith of Washington and Andy Dalton of Dallas have a combined 25 years of NFL experience but just one Thanksgiving appearance between them. Smith lost to Baltimore with San Francisco in 2011. … The win over the Bengals was the first for Smith since breaking his right leg Nov. 18, 2018. … Washington RB Antonio Gibson leads all rookies with eight rushing touchdowns. He has five TDs in his past four games. … WR Terry McLaurin leads the club with 62 catches and 871 yards receiving. … Regular right tackle Morgan Moses is expected to start at left tackle for the second consecutive game. David Sharpe started on the right side against Cincinnati. … DE Chase Young leads all rookies with 3½ sacks. Young forced a fumble in the win over the Bengals. … LB Jon Bostic leads Washington with 69 tackles. … CB Fabian Moreau had an interception last week, his second of the season. … S Kamren Curl has two sacks in three games since taking over a starting spot for the injured Landon Collins. … Dalton was knocked out of the first meeting with Washington by a concussion on a hit that led to Bostic’s ejection. It was Dalton’s second start in place of Dak Prescott, out for the season with a broken ankle. Dalton missed the next game because of the concussion, then another one after testing positive for COVID-19. He returned in the win over Minnesota, which snapped a four-game losing streak for the Cowboys. … Dalton directed four touchdown drives against the Vikings after the Cowboys scored just two TDs in the first four games without Prescott. … RB Ezekiel Elliott had his first 100-yard game of the season against Minnesota (103). The two-time rushing champion had never gone later than Week 3 without one in his previous four years. … WR Amari Cooper had eight catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-23 victory over Washington on Thanksgiving two years ago. Cooper’s 90-yard TD catch was the second-longest completion on Thanksgiving in NFL history. … WR CeeDee Lamb leads NFL rookies with 48 catches and just broke Pro Football Hall of Famer Bob Hayes’ club rookie record of 46 from 1965. … Fantasy tip: Elliott has averaged 133 scrimmage yards per game with three touchdowns rushing in three previous Thanksgiving games.

