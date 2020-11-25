Command Center reports Wednesday Coronavirus numbers

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio (WHIZ) – The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center is reporting 132 Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Muskingum County COVID-19 Dashboard has been taken down/removed due to technical issues on Friday, November 20th . The dashboard will be regularly posted when the technical issues are resolved.

Click on this link to access the COVID-19 Ohio Dashboard.

The next Muskingum County COVID-19 Update will be posted on Monday, November 30th.