AAA Offers Advice On Christmas Tree Shopping

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio-The American Automobile Association is urging drivers to safely purchase their Christmas trees this holiday season.

With the ongoing COVID pandemic Christmas tree farms will necessitate new safety protocols. Spokeswoman Kimberly Schwind tells us more.

“ If you are going to be purchasing a real tree this year it’s going to look a little bit different this year just like everything else. You first have to take precautions to protect yourself and your family from COVID-19. First of all: call the lot ahead of time. Make sure of their hours and if there are any restrictions or limitations. Make sure that you bring those masks. Even though lots are outside it’s always good to wear those masks, keep that social distance and bring hand sanitizer along with you.”

An errantly stored tree can cause an accident for motorists. AAA says that being prepared for the haul of your tree can make all the difference.

“Make sure that you plan ahead. Make sure that you have strong rope or ratchet straps. A blanket and gloves. Those are the materials that you need and of course you need the right vehicle. You want a vehicle that has a roof rack or a pickup truck or an SUV or a van where you can put the tree inside.”, Schwind continued.

Failure to properly transport your tree can result in a fine up to a thousand dollars.