Updated on Tuesday, 24 November 2020 at 7:24 PM EST:

WEDNESDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the early morning, and then scattered rain showers likely during the late morning, and then rain showers likely during the afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 53°. South winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, likely during the early evening, and then widely scattered rain showers possible during the late evening, and then isolated rain showers possible during the overnight. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the overnight. Lows around 53° during the early evening, rising to 55° during the overnight. South winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

THURSDAY: Isolated rain showers possible during the morning, and then a stray rain shower possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 57°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the early evening. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 44°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming south at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 57°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 34°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 52°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 32°.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 54°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 34°.

MONDAY: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 48°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 28°.

TUESDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of low pressure – L1 – is positioned in western Oklahoma with a minimum central pressure of 1002 mb. Extending southeastwards across the Red River Valley is a warm front. Meanwhile, another area of low pressure is positioned in north central Kansas with a minimum central pressure of 1005 mb, and another area of low pressure can be found near Omaha, NE with a minimum central pressure of 1007 mb. Extending from this particular area of low pressure is a warm front which is presently moving into central Indiana. Cloudy skies have been with us for much of the afternoon, and this allowed our high temperatures to reach upwards of 44° during the afternoon hours.

As we head into the evening and overnight hours tonight, the warm front in Indiana will likely lift across central Ohio, allowing for our temperatures to slightly increase during the late night hours. Tonight’s low will likely be down around 33° – 37° before rising to 36° – 40° during the late night nights, towards sunrise. Otherwise; mid and high level clouds will be likely as a near-overcast during the evening hours, and then a mid-level cloud overcast will be likely during the overnight before the low level clouds move into the to the region towards sunrise.

Wednesday will feature rain showers across the region. By Wednesday Morning, I am expecting that the warm front will be off to our north. Meanwhile, L1 will begin to move into northern Missouri, and in doing so will begin to move it’s warm front northwards. A stray rain shower will be possible during the early morning hours, and then scattered rain showers will be likely by the late morning hours, and then rain showers will be likely during the afternoon hours. The warm front will be off to our south for much of the day Wednesday, and thus our high temperatures are likely to be around 51° – 55°, however it may be lower if the warm front is still far away during the late afternoon hours. Nonetheless, the temperatures are likely not the drop during the evening hours, as this will be the time when the warm front will be passing over our region. Thus, the low temperature for Wednesday Night will likely be the same as the high temperature for Wednesday Afternoon. Meanwhile, the rain showers will remain around our region, and perhaps a few embedded thunderstorms as well during the early evening hours.

By Wednesday Evening, L1 will have likely occluded, leaving us with a new area of low pressure – L1A – which will likely be up around Lafayette, IN. This will allow for a cold front to move towards our region. Depending on how temperatures are during this time frame, some of the rain showers may contain some embedded thunderstorms. Temperatures will likely hold fairly steady during the late evening and overnight at around 53° – 57°. The cold front will likely arrive during the morning hours on Thursday, likely during the early morning. However, temperatures behind this front will likely not be much cooler than the air ahead of the front. Nonetheless, a slight decrease in cloud cover will be possible during Thursday Night and early Friday Morning.

Another cold front will move towards our region on Friday Afternoon, thus bringing a return in the mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon hours. A stray rain shower will also be possible on Friday Afternoon.

Our next system may try to arrive as we head towards the beginning of next work week. However, there is a high level of uncertainty with this section of the forecast. I will discuss more about this system during tomorrow’s (Wednesday’s) discussion.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

Connect with me:

Twitter: COMING SOON

Facebook: WHIZ Meteorologist Timmy Albertson

E-Mail: talbertson@whizmediagroup.com