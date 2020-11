Wednesday’s Time Schedule

All Times EST Wednesday, Nov. 25 Top 25 Basketball

No. 3 Villanova vs. Boston College, 9:30 p.m.

No. 4 Virginia vs. Towson, 1:30 p.m.

No. 5 Iowa vs. NC Central, 4 p.m.

No. 7 Wisconsin vs. Eastern Illinois, 10 p.m.

No. 8 Illinois vs. NC A&T, 2 p.m.

No. 10 Kentucky vs. Morehead State, 6 p.m.

No. 13 Michigan State vs. Eastern Michigan, 6 p.m.

No. 14 Texas Tech vs. Northwestern State, 7 p.m.

No. 15 West Virginia vs. South Dakota State, 7 p.m.

No. 16 North Carolina vs. Coll. of Charleston, 6 p.m.

No. 17 Houston vs. Lamar, 3 p.m.

No. 18 Arizona State vs. Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

No. 19 Texas vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

No. 22 UCLA vs. San Diego State, 10:30 p.m.

No. 23 Ohio St. vs. Illinois State, 2 p.m.

No. 24 Rutgers vs. Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

No. 25 Michigan vs. Bowling Green, 4 p.m.

Top 25 Women’s Basketball

No. 1 South Carolina vs. Charleston, noon

No. 2 Stanford vs. Cal Poly, 2 p.m.

No. 4 Baylor vs. Central Arkansas, 8 p.m.

No. 5 Louisville at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

No. 8 NC State vs. North Florida, 2 p.m.

No. 9 UCLA vs. Cal St.-Fullerton, 5 p.m.

No. 11 Kentucky vs. Murray State, 1 p.m.

No. 13 Texas A&M vs. Lamar, 1 p.m.

No. 14 Arkansas vs. Oral Roberts, noon

No. 15 Iowa State vs. Omaha, 1 p.m.

No. 16 Indiana vs. Eastern Kentucky 1:30 p.m.

No. 25 Michigan vs. Central Michigan, 12:30 p.m.