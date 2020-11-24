Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Apple Creek Waynedale 84, Rittman 23

Ashland Mapleton 40, Kidron Cent. Christian 25

Bainbridge Paint Valley 52, Latham Western 25

Barberton 45, Mayfield 39

Barnesville 42, Lore City Buckeye Trail 35

Botkins 42, Jackson Center 26

Bryan 66, Holgate 17

Canfield 48, Beloit W. Branch 31

Cardington-Lincoln 42, Fredericktown 34

Castalia Margaretta 56, Tol. Christian 50

Centerburg 63, Galion Northmor 45

Chardon NDCL 50, Chagrin Falls Kenston 41

Cin. Colerain 49, Kettering Alter 40

Crestline 41, Galion 34

Danville 59, Mt. Gilead 42

Delphos Jefferson 54, St. Henry 29

Delta 58, Tol. Whitmer 42

Dover 38, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 25

Elyria Cath. 52, Cornerstone Christian 36

Ft. Loramie 51, Russia 35

Ft. Recovery 60, Versailles 22

Granville 54, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 45

Houston 51, Sidney Fairlawn 46

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 68, Millersport 13

Lexington 46, Ontario 42

Lima Bath 55, Maria Stein Marion Local 49

Lima Cent. Cath. 43, Ft. Jennings 21

Lima Perry 58, Lima Temple Christian 39

Lima Shawnee 50, Columbus Grove 47

Loudonville 70, Utica 24

Macedonia Nordonia 61, STVM 52

Malvern 61, Lisbon David Anderson 43

Mansfield Christian 33, Genoa Christian 32

Mansfield Madison 49, Bellville Clear Fork 33

Marion Pleasant 63, Johnstown 41

Massillon Perry 59, Uniontown Lake 49

McArthur Vinton County 85, Jackson 26

McComb 54, N. Baltimore 35

Metamora Evergreen 56, Oregon Stritch 20

Miamisburg 53, Germantown Valley View 43

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 61, Marion Elgin 34

N. Lewisburg Triad 71, Spring. Shawnee 10

New Knoxville 57, Spencerville 37

New Riegel 49, Old Fort 46

Norwalk 41, New London 25

Oak Harbor 45, Genoa Area 44

Ottawa-Glandorf 60, Defiance Tinora 28

Paulding 55, Antwerp 41

Pemberville Eastwood 60, Archbold 35

Perry 73, Andrews Osborne Academy 42

Perrysburg 59, Bellevue 55

Portsmouth 39, Mowrystown Whiteoak 33

Sardinia Eastern Brown 45, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 42

Spring. Cath. Cent. 65, S. Charleston SE 43

St. Marys Memorial 30, Kalida 19

Tiffin Columbian 54, Fostoria 35

Trenton Edgewood 40, Monroe 34

W. Liberty-Salem 48, Anna 46

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 68, Maumee 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Continental vs. Hicksville, ppd.

Delaware Buckeye Valley vs. Cols. Wellington, ppd. to Jan 9th.

Haviland Wayne Trace vs. Defiance, ppd.

Leetonia vs. Sebring McKinley, ccd.

Minster vs. Celina, ppd.

Stewart Federal Hocking vs. Sarahsville Shenandoah, ppd.

Tol. Bowsher vs. Oregon Clay, ppd.

