New Lex opens the season with a road win

BYESVILLE, Ohio- The New Lexington girls opened the 2020-2021 basketball season on the road against Meadowbrook.

Despite the absence of sophomore Aubri Spicer, who was second in the MVL in scoring last season with 19.3 points per game, the Lady Panthers took care of business 58-32.

Kim Kellogg led all scorers with 24 points and her teammate Lydia Stephens added 19 points for New Lex.

Lynsey Dudley led Meadowbrook with 13 points.

New Lex moves to 1-0 this season and will stay on the road to take on River View, on Saturday.

Meadowbrook falls to 0-2 and will make a trip to the Powerplant, to take on Philo, on Friday.