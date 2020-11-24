Meadowbrook looking to carry football’s success into basketball season

BYESVILLE, Ohio- In its first season in the Muskingum Valley league, the Meadowbrook boys basketball team will be looking to do what the football team did.

Win the league title.

The basketball team, which features all football players, won its fifth straight Ohio Valley Athletic Conference (OVAC) title last season.

Meadowbrook lost Addy Black, Jonathan McCall, Boston Black and Zach Rusnak to graduation.

Some key returning players feature Davis Singleton, Jake Singleton, Jerome Todd and Johna McCall.

Last season, Meadowbrook rolled past Tri-Valley in the district title game 61-28. Which, little did we all know, would be the Colts last game of the season.

Covid-19 ended the Colts season in the regional tournament and has left coach Lou “Scooter” Tolzda and company motivated for this 2020-2021 season.