Dog Warden Introduces Dog of the Week

ZANESVILLE, OH – This week the Muskingum County Dog Warden brings one and a half year old Java into the spotlight for Dog of the Week.

Java was found on the street as a stray and was brought in a couple of weeks ago. She is thought to be a lab shepherd mix. Dog Warden Bryan Catlin shares what they have learned so far about Java.

“She’s very loving, even though she is high energy. She’d probably need a house with a yard so she can run some of her energy off… Probably good with other dogs, we haven’t had any issues with her. Kids, probably no, you always want to bring your kids out and do a meet and greet, other dogs things like that… Also it seems like she likes to play with toys, things like that. We have a lot of play toys out there volunteers help along with that.”

Java’s adoption fee is $105 and that covers all of her vaccinations, spay, and dog license. Catlin would also like to send out a general warning about dogs and Thanksgiving.

“You know Thanksgiving is coming up. You know make sure you dispose of your carcasses properly. Turkey bones along with chicken bones, things like that can be very harmful on a dogs stomach, intestinal lining stuff like that. They could puncture, you know it’s harmful to dogs so make sure that those are disposed of properly.”

If you are interested in adopting a dog from the Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center you can fill out an adoption form online at https://www.muskingumcountyoh.gov/Agencies/Dog-Warden-Adoption-Center/ and call to set up a meet and greet at (740) 453-0273.

Java showing some love to Dog Warden Volunteer Doug.
