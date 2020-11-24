Cowboys cancel practice over medical issue involving staff

Sports
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys canceled practice Tuesday over what the club said was a noncoronavirus medical emergency involving a staff member.

The Cowboys said they will provide details at an “appropriate time.” Coach Mike McCarthy’s daily meeting with reporters was canceled, as were interviews with players.

Dallas is scheduled to play Washington on Thanksgiving. The Cowboys are coming off a win at Minnesota that gave them a chance to play for first place in the NFC East despite a 3-7 record. Washington also is 3-7.

___

Avatar
