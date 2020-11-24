Colony Square Mall Shares Black Friday Plans

Local News
Megan Landis212

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Colony Square Mall will be open to shoppers on Black Friday this year.

The mall will open at 6 AM and close at 9 PM. Shoppers can expect lots of great deals, socially distanced entertainment, and a chance to win a mall shopping spree.

“We’re giving away 3 shopping sprees on Black Friday. No purchase necessary but you have to come into the mall to enter to win. There are two $1,000 shopping sprees and then there’s one $500 shopping spree. And that’s a package deal of combined retailers in the mall. As well we’ll have some social distance entertaining. We’ll have the Grinch here, we’ll have the Magic Mirror, we’ll have the Toy Soldier and we’ll have caroling,” Specialty Leasing and Marketing Manager Sherri Velliquette said.

Along with holiday cheer you can expect to see reminders in the mall to wear masks and maintain social distancing while shopping.

“On Black Friday the COVID-19 protocols are of course you’re greeted at the door with a ‘welcome back after the closure’ but we’d like to also let you know that we have hand sanitizer at each entrance. As well as masks, we require masks… The social distancing markers on the floor will remind everybody to stay the social distanced 6 feet apart. So we’re also sanitizing and cleaning everything constantly. So we’ll have a safe and happy experience hopefully for the holiday.”

The mall encourages everyone to come out, shop, and enjoy the holiday while maintaining safe social practices.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Megan Landis
Megan Landis
Hello I’m Megan, I’m a graduate of The Ohio State University and I have my Bachelors degree in Atmospheric Science and a minor in Communications. I love the weather and I want to make it my priority to make sure you are prepared for what the day has in store. I love to play tennis and I love to read. I’m from the Columbus area, I’ve lived in Ohio my whole life so I love that I get to know a new community and I look forward to serving the area to the best of my abilities.

Related Posts

Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce is preparing for first virtual festival of trees

Chip Reid

Muskingum County Commissioners decide what to do with CARES Act Funds.

Chip Reid

Dog Warden Introduces Dog of the Week

Megan Landis