Colony Square Mall Shares Black Friday Plans

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Colony Square Mall will be open to shoppers on Black Friday this year.

The mall will open at 6 AM and close at 9 PM. Shoppers can expect lots of great deals, socially distanced entertainment, and a chance to win a mall shopping spree.

“We’re giving away 3 shopping sprees on Black Friday. No purchase necessary but you have to come into the mall to enter to win. There are two $1,000 shopping sprees and then there’s one $500 shopping spree. And that’s a package deal of combined retailers in the mall. As well we’ll have some social distance entertaining. We’ll have the Grinch here, we’ll have the Magic Mirror, we’ll have the Toy Soldier and we’ll have caroling,” Specialty Leasing and Marketing Manager Sherri Velliquette said.

Along with holiday cheer you can expect to see reminders in the mall to wear masks and maintain social distancing while shopping.

“On Black Friday the COVID-19 protocols are of course you’re greeted at the door with a ‘welcome back after the closure’ but we’d like to also let you know that we have hand sanitizer at each entrance. As well as masks, we require masks… The social distancing markers on the floor will remind everybody to stay the social distanced 6 feet apart. So we’re also sanitizing and cleaning everything constantly. So we’ll have a safe and happy experience hopefully for the holiday.”

The mall encourages everyone to come out, shop, and enjoy the holiday while maintaining safe social practices.