Updated on Monday, 23 November 2020 at 7:09 PM EST:

TUESDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 47°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming southeast at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the early evening, and then a stray rain shower possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 35° during the overnight, rising to 38° towards sunrise. Southeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, diminishing to around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

WEDNESDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the early morning, and then scattered rain showers possible during the late afternoon, and then widespread rain showers likely during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 55°. Southeast winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming south at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Widespread rain showers likely during the evening, and then widely scattered rain showers possible during the overnight. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the overnight. Lows around 45°. South winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

THURSDAY: Widely scattered rain showers possible during the early morning, and then isolated rain showers possible during the late morning and early afternoon, and then a stray rain shower possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 57°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 44°.

FRIDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 58°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 36°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 52°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 32°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 56°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 32°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 48°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, a broad area of high pressure can be found just off to our west with three distinct centers. The first area of high pressure is located in western Ontario with a maximum central pressure of 1030 mb, whilst the second area is located over Springfield, IL with a maximum central pressure of 1027 mb, and the third is centered near New Madrid, MO with a maximum central pressure of 1026 mb. Meanwhile, a broad trough of low pressure is continuing to get organized on the eastern edge of the Rocky Mountains. In the meantime, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies have been in our region throughout the much of the afternoon, with temperatures in the upper-40s throughout much of the afternoon.

As we head into the evening and overnight hours, partly cloudy skies will remain present in our region. Meanwhile, our area of low pressure – L1 – will begin to take shape in eastern Colorado. In doing so, it will begin to lift a warm front into the central Plains during the overnight. Overnight lows in our region tonight will likely drop down to around 26° – 30° with calm winds.

On Tuesday, an upper level low will move into the Four Corners region, and this will allow for L1 to begin to move into Oklahoma during the day on Tuesday. The warm front associated with L1 will begin to move across the western edge of the Ohio River Valley. This will likely result in the partly cloudy skies in our region returning to mostly cloudy during the late morning and afternoon hours. With this will come the possibility of a stray rain shower, however I am expecting that this will remain fairly north and west of Zanesville, though places like Knox County may get grazed during the afternoon hours by a stray rain shower. Highs on Tuesday Afternoon are likely to reach about 45° – 49° with winds being from the southeast at around 5-15 mph.

By Tuesday Evening, L1 will be positioned up around Enid, OK with a secondary area of low pressure positioned near Lawton, OK. As we head into Tuesday Night, L1 will gradually move northeastwards and into the Kansas City, MO metro by sunrise on Wednesday Morning. Mostly cloudy skies will remain in our region throughout the evening and overnight hours, however I am expecting that a stray rain shower will be possible during the early evening hours. As we head towards sunrise, L1 will move towards Kansas City, MO, and this will allow for rain showers to begin to move up into the Ohio River Valley. A stray rain shower will be possible in our region towards sunrise early Wednesday Morning. Afterwards, L1 will begin to push it’s cold front eastwards towards the Mississippi River, and then towards Indiana and western Kentucky as we head into Wednesday Evening. Thus, scattered rain showers will be possible in our region during the late morning and then widespread rain showers will be likely during the afternoon hours with cloudy skies. Highs on Wednesday will likely reach upwards of 53° – 57° but may end up a degree or two warmer should the rain showers arrive a little later.

L1 will move up into the northwestern Indiana as we head into Wednesday Night. This will cause the warm front to lift through Ohio during the overnight hours. The rain showers will also likely continue into evening hours, before becoming more widely scattered as the cold front pushes through our region during the overnight hours and into early Thursday Morning. The widely scattered rain showers will be present – the way things are looking right now – the widely scattered rain showers during early Thursday Morning will give way to isolated rain showers during the late morning and early afternoon, and then a stray rain shower will be possible by the late afternoon hours. Highs on Thursday will likely be up around 55° – 59°, with overnight lows on Thursday Night dropping down to around 42° – 46°. I am expecting that anywhere from a half inch to an inch of new rainfall will be possible throughout our region between Wednesday Morning and Thursday Evening, with the vast majority of that rain occurring on Wednesday Afternoon and Wednesday Night.

Another cold front will likely move through Ohio on Friday Evening, thus the high temperature for Friday may be upwards of 56° – 60°, before dropping down to 34° – 38° during the overnight hours.

Our next system will begin to arrive as we head towards the beginning part of next work week, and behind this may be some cooler temperatures.

