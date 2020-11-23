Two Killed in Newark Crash

The Newark Police Department said two men were killed early Monday morning in a crash.

The accident took place just after 2 a.m. in the area of 214 Oakwood Avenue. Police said when they arrived they found two occupants trapped inside the vehicle and a third outside.

Authorities said one person was taken to the hospital, the other two occupants were declared dead at the scene. They are identified as the driver 33-year-old Louis Lamar Harris, of Columbus and front seat passenger 23-year-old Michael Russell McElroy of Newark.

The second passenger, 35-year-old Bradley Elswick of Newark was transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

The crash remains under investigation but authorities believe speed to be a contributing factor in the crash.