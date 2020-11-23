Ohio governor to discuss rising COVID-19 hospitalizations

State
Associated Press35

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday drew attention to an increase in the number of people hospitalized because of the coronavirus.

More than 4,100 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19 related symptoms, including more than 1,000 on intensive care units and more than 500 on ventilators, according to state Health Department data.

The Republican scheduled a news conference Monday afternoon to provide an update on the hospital situation.

Top Ohio doctors will join the governor, including physicians from the Cleveland Clinic, the Ohio State Medical Center and the University of Cincinnati Health System.

The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio has risen over the past two weeks from 4,467 new cases per day on Nov. 8 to 7,618 new cases per day on Nov. 22, according to an Associated Press analysis of data provided by The COVID Tracking Project.

