Newark murder connected to Florida cold case

NEWARK, OHIO – Authorities said A 20 year old Newark murder investigation and arrest has a connection to a Charlotte County, Florida cold case from 1990. The two cases share one key piece of evidence; the suspect’s DNA.

Detectives with the Newark Division of Police are assisting the Charlotte County Cold Case Unit with a 30-year-old murder investigation. In July of 2000, Newark Detectives were called to investigate the death of 86-year-old Elizabeth Sheeler. She had been found dead in her North Newark apartment. Newark Detectives investigated the case for nearly four years until the eventual arrest of Roland “Rollie” Thomas Davis. Newark Detectives were able to link Davis to the homicide through DNA evidence and other direct and circumstantial evidence. Davis was eventually convicted and is currently incarcerated.

Newark Detectives were recently contacted by authorities from Florida regarding a DNA hit from a 1990 homicide. Charlotte County Cold Case Detectives had reopened the 1990 homicide of 42-year-old Sharon Gill, who had been murdered in her Charlotte County home. Detectives have learned that Davis, 37 years old at the time, had been living and working in the Charlotte, Lee and Hendry Counties in Florida in 1990. Davis was known to travel between Ohio and Florida from 1970 to 2004.

The Charlotte County Cold Case Unit is asking residents in the Florida area to help in the investigation. In Newark, Detective Steve Vanoy asks anyone in the Newark area who may have information regarding Roland “Rollie” Davis’ whereabouts during that time to call 740-670- 7928. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can also call Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888.