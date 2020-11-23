Muskingum Co. Republican Party Fixture Passes Away

A Zanesville woman very involved in politics at the state and local level has passed away.

54-year-old Debbie Pettit died Saturday surrounded by her family.

Pettit was a member of the Muskingum County Republican Club, Muskingum County Women’s Republican Club and a volunteer for the Ohio Republican Party.

Governor Mike DeWine spoke of her passing in a Facebook post which said, “Not only did she help me, but she helped many other people run for office. She was a tireless worker with energy that never seemed to end.”

Congressman Troy Balderson also passed along his condolences, “I depended on Debbie’s support from the beginning of my political career. She will be sorely missed.”

Pettit is survived by her husband Roger and son cody.

Friends may call from 3-8pm on Tuesday and one hour prior to services at 11am on Wednesday at the New Hope Full Gospel Church on the East Pike.