Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany Alexander 70, Marietta 56
Alliance Marlington 71, Youngs. Boardman 41
Antwerp 36, Edon 30
Brookfield 53, Hanoverton United 47
Cin. McNicholas 37, Cin. Mariemont 25
Coldwater 38, New Middletown Spring. 35
Columbiana Crestview 45, Springfield 37
E. Liverpool 51, Bellaire 19
Garrettsville Garfield 51, Leavittsburg LaBrae 50
Georgetown 71, Blanchester 39
Grafton Midview 52, Parma Normandy 43
Green 75, Louisville Aquinas 26
Greenfield McClain 72, Chillicothe Unioto 47
Hartville Lake Center Christian 33, Can. Cent. Cath. 30
Martins Ferry 59, Rayland Buckeye 32
McDonald 66, Columbiana 26
Nelsonville-York 46, Reedsville Eastern 30
New Lexington 58, Byesville Meadowbrook 32
Portsmouth W. 51, Waverly 44
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 45, Lynchburg-Clay 37
Stewart Federal Hocking 60, Crooksville 55, OT
Uhrichsville Claymont 58, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 53
Van Buren 81, Tol. Maumee Valley 17
W. Unity Hilltop 44, Liberty Center 36
Wintersville Indian Creek 84, Richmond Edison 29
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 57, Hannibal River 56
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lorain vs. Avon Lake, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/