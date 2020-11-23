Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany Alexander 70, Marietta 56

Alliance Marlington 71, Youngs. Boardman 41

Antwerp 36, Edon 30

Brookfield 53, Hanoverton United 47

Cin. McNicholas 37, Cin. Mariemont 25

Coldwater 38, New Middletown Spring. 35

Columbiana Crestview 45, Springfield 37

E. Liverpool 51, Bellaire 19

Garrettsville Garfield 51, Leavittsburg LaBrae 50

Georgetown 71, Blanchester 39

Grafton Midview 52, Parma Normandy 43

Green 75, Louisville Aquinas 26

Greenfield McClain 72, Chillicothe Unioto 47

Hartville Lake Center Christian 33, Can. Cent. Cath. 30

Martins Ferry 59, Rayland Buckeye 32

McDonald 66, Columbiana 26

Nelsonville-York 46, Reedsville Eastern 30

New Lexington 58, Byesville Meadowbrook 32

Portsmouth W. 51, Waverly 44

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 45, Lynchburg-Clay 37

Stewart Federal Hocking 60, Crooksville 55, OT

Uhrichsville Claymont 58, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 53

Van Buren 81, Tol. Maumee Valley 17

W. Unity Hilltop 44, Liberty Center 36

Wintersville Indian Creek 84, Richmond Edison 29

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 57, Hannibal River 56

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lorain vs. Avon Lake, ccd.

