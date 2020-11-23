Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brookfield 53, Hanoverton United 47
Columbiana Crestview 45, Springfield 37
E. Liverpool 51, Bellaire 19
Garrettsville Garfield 51, Leavittsburg LaBrae 50
Greenfield McClain 72, Chillicothe Unioto 47
Martins Ferry 59, Rayland Buckeye 32
Nelsonville-York 46, Reedsville Eastern 30
W. Unity Hilltop 44, Liberty Center 36
Wintersville Indian Creek 84, Richmond Edison 29
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
