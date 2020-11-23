MCLS is sharing an online project to promote positive mental health

ZANESVILLE – The Mental Health Monday video series can be found on MCLS’ Facebook page every Monday. The project has been in the making for a while with the local Mental Health and Recovery Services Board.

“There just short five minute videos on any mental health recovery topics that we can think of. So, we have some on trauma, on what depression looks like, what to do if your adult child is suffering an addiction and then, of course, there are some more general ones like stuff to do during COVID so they are still up on our Facebook page and you can go through the back log of that,” MCLS Adult Services Librarian Heather Phillips said.

The library is still offering its curbside pickup system which has been successful with its patrons.

“Yeah, it’s been pretty well used. It was so when our physical building wasn’t open but its still available and it’s still being used,” Phillips said.

MCLS’ mental health video series is also available on its YouTube and Instagram accounts.