McKinney, Ximines to start practicing with Giants

Sports
Associated Press23

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Second-round draft pick Xavier McKinney and linebacker Oshane Ximines will start practicing with the New York Giants this week.

The Giants, who had a bye this past weekend, announced Monday they are starting the 21-day period to determine whether to take them off injured reserve or keep them on it for the rest of the season.

New York (3-7) also said punter Riley Dixon and long snapper Casey Kreiter were activated off the Reserve/Covid-19 list. They had been placed on it on Wednesday after having close contact with a player who tested positive for the virus.

Kicker Graham Gano, tight end Kaden Smith, rookie tackle Matt Peart and recently signed wide receiver/return specialist Dante Pettis remained on the COVID-19 list.

McKinney, a safety from Alabama, broke his left foot in training camp and has not played in a game this season. Ximines hurt a shoulder against the Rams on Oct. 4.

The Giants are at Cincinnati (2-7-1) on Sunday. The Bengals lost quarterback No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow to a season-ending knee injury on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

White Sox to host Yankees in Field of Dreams game on Aug. 12

Associated Press

Browns star Garrett to miss second game with COVID-19 virus

Associated Press

Indians manager Francona sets coaching staff for 2021

Associated Press