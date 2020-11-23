Man leaves $3K tip for a beer as Ohio restaurant closes

State
Associated Press37

CLEVELAND (AP) — A customer left a $3,000 tip for a single beer as a restaurant voluntarily closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The man walked in on Sunday, ordered the beer and asked for the check, which came to $7.02, Nighttown owner Brendan Ring wrote on Facebook.

Ring said the man wished him well and told him to share the tip with the four employees who were working brunch service.

Ring said as the man walked out, he looked down at the tip and “realized he left a whopping $3,000.”

“I ran after him and he said no mistake we will see you when you reopen!”

Ring said he would not post the customer’s name because he thinks the man wouldn’t want that.

The owner said he and his waitstaff were “humbly grateful for this incredibly kind and grand gesture.”

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Judge denies bid to quash statements in 2019 slayings of 4

Associated Press

Utility regulator targeted by FBI saw a whirlwind rise

Associated Press

Utility regulator targeted by FBI saw a whirlwind rise

Associated Press