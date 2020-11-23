Governor DeWine: 11,885 New COVID-19 Cases in Ohio

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held a special COVID-19 pandemic update Monday. He announced there were 11,885 new cases. He also reported an additional 282 Ohioans have been hospitalized and 24 deaths. DeWine said the high jump in cases is caused, at least in part, by technical problems with two labs being unable to report cases for two days.

The Governor also reported there at least 4,358 hospitalized patients as of Monday. He said it is a 59 percent increase from just two weeks ago. There are also 1079 patients who are in the intensive care unit, which again is far higher that seen so far during this pandemic.

DeWine said when you go to Thanksgiving dinner this week you will bring everyone you’ve been around with you. He implored Ohioans to please stay safe and keep the celebrations small.

The Governor said due to these case numbers hospitals have take those who would have been doing elective surgeries and staff them instead in impatient care.

DeWine said in the next few weeks, every hospital in the state is going to have to make tough decisions about how it will staff its beds, what elective procedures they’ll have to postpone, even potentially postponing ambulatory and out patient office visits.