Genesis Healthcare and Coconis Furniture wraps up free mammogram voucher program

ZANESVILLE – WHIZ and the Muskingum County Community Foundation also participated in the partnership. About eighty certificates were given to women looking to receive a free exam.

“It’s a program that we’re really happy to be involved with. It’s something that’s really needed and I think that we’ve created a lot of awareness throughout the area to make awareness of it,” Coconis Furniture’s Randy Coconis said.

Both Genesis and Coconis were prepared to distribute almost twice the amount of certificates that were given away. Genesis would’ve like to have seen women take full advantage of the opportunity.

“I think even in the setting of the pandemic it’s still safe to come out for screening purpose, so, you’re screening colonoscopies, you’re screening mammogram, (and) you’re annual wellness exams. It’s still safe to go out and get that preventative care so its really important that this program also helps raise awareness for that. So, we would want people to come out and still get their mammograms even with COVID going on,” Genesis Cancer Services’ Pebbles Thornton said.

Even though the program has ended, there are still resources for women who need financial assistance to receive a mammogram. Anyone who would like information can call the Genesis Cancer Center.