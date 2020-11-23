Eastside Community Ministries holds Thanksgiving dinner distribution

ZANESVILLE – Drivers were able to pick up turkeys as well as shelf-stable foods and things like bags of carrots, apples, oranges, sweet potatoes, and white potatoes. This Thanksgiving is especially important for conducting an event such as this.

“The need is great. The need is greater this year than it has been for a long time. We’ve been doing a lot of food giveaways and we have a tremendous turnout so we’re very happy to be able to do this this year,” ECM Board President Sally Goins said.

The Chandlersville-based Gage and Gavel Masonic Lodge donated $500 to Eastside to purchase turkeys.

“They just have such an outreach; more outreach than we can go out on our own and do. So, we feel they do a good service for Zanesville and the community,” the Lodge’s David Taylor said.

The distribution lasted from 9 to 11 this morning and Eastside hopes there is some leftovers to give away tomorrow.