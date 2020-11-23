Command Center reports 200 new cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Monday that 200 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

This number breaks down as follows: 65 reported on 11/20, 79 reported on 11/21, and 56 reported on 11/22.

The Muskingum County COVID-19 dashboard that provides the latest information on the virus in our area was unavailable Monday due to technical issues.

The dashboard will be regularly posted when the technical issues are resolved.

For more information, you can visit the Health Department’s website http://www.zmchd.org/coronavirus/

