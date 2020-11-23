African soccer president Ahmad banned for 5 years by FIFA

ZURICH (AP) — African soccer confederation president Ahmad Ahmad was banned for five years by FIFA on Monday for financial misconduct.

The ban was announced during the Madagascan official’s campaign to be re-elected for four more years as the head of African soccer. His position also makes him a FIFA vice president.

The FIFA ethics committee found “Ahmad had breached his duty of loyalty, offered gifts and other benefits, mismanaged funds and abused his position as the CAF President.”

Ahmad’s first four-year term was clouded with allegations of financial wrongdoing and misconduct at the Confederation of African Football headquarters in Cairo.

The CAF election is scheduled for March 12 in Rabat, Morocco.

