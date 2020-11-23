MONDAY 11/23:

TODAY: Spotty Sprinkles/Shower. Mostly Cloudy. Chilly. High 45°

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Cold. Low 27°

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated PM Shower. Chilly. High 46°

DISCUSSION:

Skies will be mostly cloudy across SE Ohio today, with a chance for spotty sprinkles and or a light shower throughout the day. Temperatures will be on the chilly side, with highs in the mid 40s this afternoon. Breezes will between 5 and 10 mph out of the west.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight, as lows will bottom out in the upper 20s.

Tuesday, skies will once again be mostly cloudy, with an isolated shower chance, mainly during the afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the mid 40s.

Rain chances will increase late Tuesday night into the middle of the week, as an area of low pressure and trailing cold front moves into the Ohio Valley. Rain chances will linger into Thanksgiving, with highs in the mid 50s.

We will see drier conditions as we head into Friday and the start of the weekend. Rain chances will pick up as we head into the second half of the day on Sunday, with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Have a Great Monday!

