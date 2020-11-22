Girls basketball season tips-off

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It was a roller coaster of a week to say the least for Ohio high school sports. From the highs of Governor Dewine announcing Tuesday that winter sports can proceed as scheduled, to every single game on opening night being postponed due to teams being placed in quarantine.

Luckily, we finally began the girls basketball season, with five local teams in action on Saturday.



West Muskingum and Zanesville were two of the teams who had their season openers postponed Friday night. Fortunately, the teams were both healthy and able to play their scheduled match-up Saturday night.

Both teams got out to a slow start, with Zanesville leading 5-4 after the first quarter. The Tornadoes would start to heat up in the second, taking a 22-15 lead into the half.

Zanesville would fight until the end, but West M’s intermittent hot streaks were too much for the Blue Devils to keep up.

FINAL: Zanesville 41 – West Muskingum 50

In Byesville, Meadowbrook played host to rival Cambridge to open the season Saturday afternoon.

The Bobcats got out to an early lead and held on to get the win to open the 2020-21 season.

FINAL: Cambridge 36 – Meadowbrook 16

In Coshocton, the Lady Redskins welcomed Danville to The Wigwam.

The Blue Devils started fast and never looked back, leading 27-12 after one and 56-18 at the half.

FINAL: Danville 88 – Coshocton 44.