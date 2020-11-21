Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cambridge 36, Byesville Meadowbrook 16

Can. South 49, Can. Cent. Cath. 16

Clyde 52, Fremont St. Joseph 40

Copley 65, Parma 32

Danville 88, Coshocton 44

Elmore Woodmore 64, Northwood 31

Fostoria 50, Oregon Stritch 24

Fredericktown 44, Mt. Vernon 32

Lima Shawnee 63, Ft. Jennings 33

Massillon Perry 59, Navarre Fairless 52

McDermott Scioto NW 53, Portsmouth Clay 21

Mechanicsburg 44, Casstown Miami E. 27

Medina Highland 67, Ashland 30

Milan Edison 50, New London 29

N. Ridgeville 40, Vermilion 27

Northeastern, Ind. 67, Union City Mississinawa Valley 43

Ottawa-Glandorf 48, Spencerville 39

Piketon 36, Latham Western 19

Powell Olentangy Liberty 53, Mt. Orab Western Brown 29

STVM 71, Cuyahoga Falls 14

Sugarcreek Garaway 45, Medina Buckeye 36

Sunbury Big Walnut 66, Bellefontaine 22

Van Wert Lincolnview 43, Continental 19

W. Jefferson 46, Heath 37

Wooster Triway 50, Dalton 42

Worthington Christian 69, Marion Harding 59

Bluffton McDonald’s Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Cory-Rawson 53, Arlington 46, OT

Consolation=

Bluffton 62, Harrod Allen E. 36

Tip-Off Classic=

Felicity-Franklin 50, Mowrystown Whiteoak 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. Manchester vs. Ravenna SE, ccd.

Avon vs. Brunswick, ccd.

Carlisle vs. Lewisburg Tri-County N., ccd.

Chillicothe Unioto vs. Washington C.H., ppd.

Cin. Finneytown vs. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place, ppd.

Cin. Glen Este vs. Seton, ppd.

Cin. Princeton vs. Newark, ppd.

Cin. Princeton vs. W. Chester Lakota W., ppd.

Cin. Walnut Hills vs. Cin. Summit Country Day, ppd.

Cornerstone Christian vs. Chesterland W. Geauga, ccd.

Cortland Lakeview vs. Youngs. East, ccd.

Day. Carroll vs. Tipp City Tippecanoe, ccd.

Day. Dunbar vs. Spring. Kenton Ridge, ccd.

Geneva vs. Warren Howland, ccd.

Hamilton Ross vs. Goshen, ccd.

Harrison vs. Cin. Colerain, ppd.

Holgate vs. Stryker, ccd.

Hubbard vs. Leetonia, ccd.

Kings Mills Kings vs. Cin. Wyoming, ppd.

LaGrange Keystone vs. Brooklyn, ccd.

Lorain Clearview vs. Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown, ccd.

Lucasville Valley vs. Bainbridge Paint Valley, ppd.

Manchester vs. Southeastern, ccd.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley vs. Vanlue, ppd.

Mentor vs. Cle. Cent. Cath., ccd.

Monroe vs. Liberty Twp. Lakota E., ppd.

Napoleon vs. Defiance, ppd.

Navarre Fairless vs. Alliance, ppd.

Notre Dame Academy vs. Cols. Africentric, ppd.

Plymouth vs. Sullivan Black River, ppd.

Reynoldsburg vs. Huber Hts. Wayne, ppd.

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington vs. Chillicothe Huntington, ccd.

Rocky River vs. Mayfield, ccd.

S. Webster vs. Notre Dame Academy, ppd.

Sandusky Perkins vs. Collins Western Reserve, ccd.

Shaker Hts. Laurel vs. Mason, ppd.

Sidney Fairlawn vs. Covington, ppd.

Urbana vs. Day. Ponitz Tech., ccd.

W. Chester Lakota W. vs. Cin. Mercy-McAuley, ppd.

W. Union vs. New Boston Glenwood, ccd.

Wellington vs. Rootstown, ccd.

Willoughby S. vs. Shaker Hts., ccd.

Wooster vs. Massillon, ppd.

