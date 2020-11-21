Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cambridge 36, Byesville Meadowbrook 16
Copley 65, Parma 32
Danville 88, Coshocton 44
Massillon Perry 59, Navarre Fairless 52
Northeastern, Ind. 67, Union City Mississinawa Valley 43
Piketon 36, Latham Western 19
STVM 71, Cuyahoga Falls 14
Sugarcreek Garaway 45, Medina Buckeye 36
W. Jefferson 46, Heath 37
Wooster Triway 50, Dalton 42
Tip-Off Classic=
Felicity-Franklin 50, Mowrystown Whiteoak 24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chillicothe Unioto vs. Washington C.H., ppd.
Cin. Finneytown vs. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place, ppd.
Cin. Glen Este vs. Seton, ppd.
Cin. Princeton vs. Newark, ppd.
Cin. Princeton vs. W. Chester Lakota W., ppd.
Cin. Walnut Hills vs. Cin. Summit Country Day, ppd.
Cortland Lakeview vs. Youngs. East, ccd.
Harrison vs. Cin. Colerain, ppd.
Hubbard vs. Leetonia, ccd.
Kings Mills Kings vs. Cin. Wyoming, ppd.
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley vs. Vanlue, ppd.
Navarre Fairless vs. Alliance, ppd.
Rocky River vs. Mayfield, ccd.
Sidney Fairlawn vs. Covington, ppd.
Wooster vs. Massillon, ppd.
