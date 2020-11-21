PREP FOOTBALL=
Archbishop Wood 41, Conwell Egan 7
Nazareth Area 37, Bethlehem Freedom 29
Parkland 45, Bethlehem Liberty 14
Pleasant Valley 42, Pocono Mountain East 0
Ridley 64, Harriton 0
PIAA State Semifinal=
Class 1A=
Jeannette 48, Reynolds 12
Class 2A=
Wilmington 20, Beaver Falls 18
Class 3A=
Central Valley 49, Bedford 20
Class 4A=
Jersey Shore 39, Lampeter-Strasburg 35
Thomas Jefferson 62, Oil City 0
Class 5A=
Erie Cathedral Prep def. Upper Dublin, forfeit
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
