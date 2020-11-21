PREP FOOTBALL=

Archbishop Wood 41, Conwell Egan 7

Nazareth Area 37, Bethlehem Freedom 29

Parkland 45, Bethlehem Liberty 14

Pleasant Valley 42, Pocono Mountain East 0

Ridley 64, Harriton 0

PIAA State Semifinal=

Class 1A=

Jeannette 48, Reynolds 12

Class 2A=

Wilmington 20, Beaver Falls 18

Class 3A=

Central Valley 49, Bedford 20

Class 4A=

Jersey Shore 39, Lampeter-Strasburg 35

Thomas Jefferson 62, Oil City 0

Class 5A=

Erie Cathedral Prep def. Upper Dublin, forfeit

