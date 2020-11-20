Mets sign pitcher Sam McWilliams, was in minors with Rays

Sports
Associated Press18

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have signed right-hander Sam McWilliams, who’s spent six years in the minor leagues with three other organizations.

The Mets announced the one-year contract Friday. The 25-year-old will get $750,000 in the majors and $195,000 in the minors.

The 6-foot-7 McWilliams was in Tampa Bay’s 60-player pool this year, He is 30-35 with a 3.85 ERA in his career, making 94 starts and 15 relief appearances.

McWilliams pitched in the Philadelphia and Arizona systems before making it to Triple-A with Tampa Bay in 2019.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

49ers waive DE Takkarist McKinley after failed physical

Associated Press

Footballers in England want immediate heading restrictions

Associated Press

Better ground game would help settle Broncos QB Drew Lock

Associated Press