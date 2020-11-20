GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Apple Creek Waynedale 48, Ashland Crestview 39

Arcanum 55, Ft. Recovery 43

Barberton 23, Green 17

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 60, Attica Seneca E. 53, 2OT

Bellevue 68, Milan Edison 39

Botkins 68, Dola Hardin Northern 34

Bryan 57, Millbury Lake 41

Carey 46, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 37

Carrollton 50, Can. Cent. Cath. 19

Centerburg 72, Delaware Christian 15

Chillicothe 54, Lancaster 21

Chillicothe Zane Trace 49, New Hope Christian 37

Cuyahoga Hts. 52, Burton Berkshire 24

DeGraff Riverside 58, Spring. NE 13

Delphos St. John’s 53, Delphos Jefferson 44

Delta 48, Swanton 29

Fairport Harbor Harding 60, Southington Chalker 54

Fostoria 52, Continental 35

Franklin 50, Brookville 32

Ft. Loramie 62, Casstown Miami E. 21

Germantown Valley View 56, Eaton 37

Johnstown Northridge 70, Millersport 23

Leavittsburg LaBrae 52, Mineral Ridge 29

Lebanon 74, Hamilton 32

Lees Creek E. Clinton 47, Hillsboro 29

Leipsic 61, Pandora-Gilboa 29

Lisbon David Anderson 52, Heartland Christian 42

Loudonville 46, Lexington 35

Malvern 26, Hanoverton United 23

Massillon Jackson 49, Canal Fulton Northwest 47

Middletown Madison Senior 57, Monroe 44

Milford 57, Cin. McNicholas 46

Millersburg W. Holmes 66, Minerva 41

Mt. Gilead 49, Galion 30

N. Can. Hoover 48, Macedonia Nordonia 36

N. Lewisburg Triad 63, Marion Elgin 12

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 45, Galion Northmor 19

Napoleon 61, Hamler Patrick Henry 24

New Madison Tri-Village 80, Versailles 42

New Paris National Trail 45, Legacy Christian 23

New Riegel 52, Sandusky St. Mary 40

Norwalk 19, Ashland 18

Oak Harbor 40, Rossford 29

Ottawa-Glandorf 46, Kalida 33

Paulding 81, Edgerton 21

Peninsula Woodridge 50, Kent Roosevelt 39

Perry 68, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 54

Portsmouth W. 67, Ironton Rock Hill 35

Rootstown 47, Mogadore Field 26

Russia 51, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 37

Salineville Southern 53, Bowerston Conotton Valley 42

St. Marys Memorial 71, Ft. Jennings 21

Stewart Federal Hocking 62, Corning Miller 41

Tiffin Columbian 37, Bowling Green 31

Trenton Edgewood 44, Beavercreek 41

Van Wert 30, Coldwater 29

Waynesville 74, Milton-Union 27

Williamsburg 60, Batavia 37

Kewpee Tip-Off Classic=

Lima Bath 43, Lima Sr. 29

McDonalds Holiday Tournament=

Arlington 48, Harrod Allen E. 44

Cory-Rawson 39, Bluffton 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. Springfield vs. Mogadore, ccd.

Ashville Teays Valley vs. Bishop Watterson, ccd.

Beallsville vs. Sarahsville Shenandoah, ppd.

Bishop Ready vs. Grove City Cent. Crossing, ccd.

Bridgeport vs. Barnesville, ppd.

Camden Preble Shawnee vs. New Paris National Trail, ccd.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep vs. Galloway Westland, ccd.

Carlisle vs. W. Alexandria Twin Valley S., ccd.

Chardon NDCL vs. Maria Stein Marion Local, ccd.

Cin. Country Day vs. Cin. Hughes, ccd.

Cin. Madeira vs. Cin. N. College Hill, ccd.

Cin. Mercy-McAuley vs. Cin. Sycamore, ppd.

Circleville Logan Elm vs. Williamsport Westfall, ccd.

Cols. Bexley vs. Bishop Hartley, ccd.

Creston Norwayne vs. Sullivan Black River, ccd.

Day. Belmont vs. Day. Miami Valley, ccd.

Day. Chaminade Julienne vs. New Carlisle Tecumseh, ccd.

Delaware Hayes vs. Delaware Buckeye Valley, ccd.

Dublin Coffman vs. Dublin Jerome, ccd.

Garfield Hts. vs. Brecksville-Broadview Hts., ccd.

Grove City vs. Cols. Upper Arlington, ccd.

LaGrange Keystone vs. Collins Western Reserve, ccd.

Lisbon Beaver vs. Girard, ppd.

Logan vs. Hebron Lakewood, ccd.

Minster vs. Wapakoneta, ppd.

New Madison Tri-Village vs. Day. Chaminade Julienne, ccd.

Norwalk St. Paul vs. Huron, ccd.

Oregon Clay vs. Sylvania Northview, ppd.

Parma Hts. Holy Name vs. Mentor Lake Cath., ccd.

Philo vs. Newark Licking Valley, ppd. to Feb 10th.

Shelby vs. Mansfield Madison, ccd.

Strongsville vs. Wooster, ppd.

Sylvania Northview vs. Tol. Whitmer, ppd.

Thomas Worthington vs. Canal Winchester, ccd.

Tiffin Calvert vs. Vanlue, ppd.

Urbana vs. Legacy Christian, ccd.

Vermilion vs. Elyria, ppd.

Willard vs. New Washington Buckeye Cent., ppd.

Wilmington vs. Kings Mills Kings, ccd.

Worthington Christian vs. Fairfield Christian, ccd.

Youngs. Chaney High School vs. Alliance Marlington, ccd.

Zanesville W. Muskingum vs. Zanesville Rosecrans, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/